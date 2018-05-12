LG Q7 with MediaTek Helio P10 SoC and 4GB RAM visits Geekbench

Back in March, LG registered the Q7 trademark with the Korean Intellectual Property Office. This one is likely to be an affordable smartphone, which could be in the works. Basically, the Q series devices are likely to be an affordable alternative to the flagship G series models. It makes sense as the upcoming flagship is the G7 ThinQ slated for a June 1 launch.

The latest information is the alleged LG phone has popped up on the Geekbench benchmarking database. The benchmark listing shows that the smartphone will use a modest 1.51GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor paired with 4GB RAM. This is quite different from the yesteryear LG Q6 as it used the Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC. But this could be one variant of the smartphone in the making.

This smartphone from LG is seen to have to have managed to score 630 points and 2322 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively. The notable aspect is that the device might arrive with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. It is also listed with the model number LM-Q710.FG.

Notched display expected

While there is no information about its design, there are speculations that it might adorn a tall display with a notch. It makes sense as the LG G7 ThinQ was announced with a similar display. Given that the company had requested a trademark for the Q Note moniker, we expect to see the launch of the Q7 Note with a stylus.

LG Q7 price and launch details

Last year, the South Korean tech giant announced the LG Q6 in July and released the same in August. We can expect a similar launch schedule this year as well for the Q7. So, the announcement is expected to happen in late June or early July. And, the release might happen in late July in select markets and globally in August.

When it comes to the pricing of this alleged LG smartphone, there is no word regarding the same. But the speculations point out that it could be priced around $300 (approx. Rs. 20,000). Having said that, let's wait for an official confirmation from the company regarding this smartphone. Meantime, we can also expect to come across more leaks in the coming weeks.