LG Q7 and Q7+ launched with SD 450, dust and water-resistant and more

LG has introduced its mid-range smartphone Q7 series last month, and now the company has launched its Q7 and Q7+ smartphone in Korea. With the launch, the company has revealed the price of both the smartphone. It has also revealed that the phones will be powered by 1.8 GHz Octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC.

The company has also revealed that both the phone are military grade durable with MIL-STD 810G, just like the predecessor. The smartphone also comes with IP68-certification for dust and water resistance. It also comes with Portrait mode, QLens, Hi-Fi quality audio, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, and the Q7+ also comes with Hi-Fi Quad DAC.

LG Q7 and Q7+ specifications

The LG Q7 and Q7+ both come with a 5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ with the resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and FullVision Display, along with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Both the smartphones are powered by a 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU. The LG Q7 comes with a 3GB RAM with 32GB storage. On the other hand, LG Q7+ comes with a 4GB RAM along with a onboard storage of 64GB storage, while both the phones come with expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD.

On the camera part, as both the phones are mid-range so it doesn't come with a dual camera setup. The LG Q7 comes with a 13-megapixel camera on the rear along with LED flash and PDAF. Whereas the Q7+ comes with a 16-megapixel camera sensor on the rear with LED flash. On the front, both the smartphone houses a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with 100-degree Super Wide Angle.

The LG Q7+ comes with an interesting audio offering, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, Hi-Fi audio, DTS:X 3D Surround, Hi-Fi Quad DAC. Where the Q7 lacks the Hi-Fi Quad DAC. On the connectivity part both the smartphone units offer 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS / GLONASS, USB Type-C 2.0.

Both LG Q7 and Q7+ is backed with the same 3000mAh battery as the predecessor. But this time LG has added support for Qualcomm's Fast Charge technology that charge the phone from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes via USB Type-C port.

The LG Q7 is available in Aurora Black and Lavender Violet colors and priced at 495,000 Korean Won (US$ 456 / Rs. 30,850 approx). On the other hand, the Q7+ comes in Moroccan Blue color and priced at 570,000 Won (US$ 526 / Rs. 35,540 approx).

