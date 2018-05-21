LG Q7, Q7 Plus, Q7 Alpha officially announced

LG has announced three new mid-tier smartphones, The LG Q7, LG Q7 Plus and the LG Q7 Alpha. These smartphones will be available across the globe over the next few weeks. The LG Q7 has taken the design cues from the LG G6 series of smartphones, which are also MIL-STD 810G test certified smartphones. As of now, there is no clue on the pricing of these smartphones.

The Q factor

Like most of the mid-tier smartphones, the LG Q7, Q7 Plus and the Alpha moniker have a taller 18:9 aspect ratio display. These smartphones also offer portrait mode using a single camera and are also equipped with a DTS:X 3D Surround Sound. Additionally, the fingerprint sensor (located on the back) can be used as a shutter button, notification scroller and can capture screenshots as well. All three phones are IP68 certified, which makes then water and dust resistant. The LG Q7 and the Q7 Plus will be available in Black, Moroccan Blue, and Lavender Violet. Whereas the LG Q7 Alpha comes in Moroccan Blue.

Specifications

All three models have a 5.5-inch FHD+ 2160 x 1080px IPS LCD display with a 2.5D curved glass protection. Under the hood, these phones are powered by either 1.5 GHz or 1.8 GHz Octa-core SoC (depending on the market) and LG has not revealed the exact chipset that powers these phones. The LG Q7 and the Alpha moniker comes with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, respectively. Whereas the plus iteration offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. All three models support memory expansion via micro SD card slot.

Camera, software, and battery

The LG Q7 and the Q7 Alpha have a 13 MP rear-facing camera with support for QLens and also comes with either an 8 MP or a 5 MP front-facing camera (depending on the market). The LG Q7 Plus has a 16 MP primary camera and a 5 MP wide-angle front-facing camera. All three phones run on Android 8 Oreo OS with custom LG skin on the top. All three phones have a sealed 3000 mAh Li-ion battery with a USB type C port with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, which confirms that these phones will be equipped with a Qualcomm chipset.

Conclusion

On paper, these smartphones appear like perfect mid-tier smartphones with a great set of features. However, there is no information on the pricing to comment on the competition for these devices.