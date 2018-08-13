ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

LG Q8+ specifications leaked: Android 8.1 Oreo, 4 GB of RAM and more

LG Q8+ is likely to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC

By:

Related Articles

    LG recently launched the LG Q8 in India and the company has also launched the flagship smartphone LG Q7 Plus in India for a price of Rs 39,999. And now, according to a Geekbench listing, the company might be getting ready to launch a plus variant of the LG Q8 2018, aka, the LG Q8+ 2018 with a better chipset.

    LG Q8+ specifications leaked: Android 8.1 Oreo, 4 GB of RAM and more

    The Leak

    According to the listing found on Geekbench, the company is gearing up for the launch of the LG Q8+ 2018, which comes with a model number LGE LM-Q815L. On the Geekbench 4, the device scores 475 points on a single core and 2401 points on multi-core performance. Do note that these scores are not in-line with the other smartphones with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, in fact, these scores are not even half of the devices which are based on Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC.

    The Geekbench listing also confirms that the smartphone will offer Android 8.1.0 Oreo OS out of the box, which is expected to be topped off with LG custom skin. The smartphone will offer 4 GB of RAM.

    LG Q8+ specifications leaked: Android 8.1 Oreo, 4 GB of RAM and more

    LG Q8+ expected specifications

    According to speculations, the LG Q8+ just like the LG Q8 2018 will have a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC with 4 GB RAM and 32/64 GB onboard storage.

    Just like the Q8, the Q8+ 2018 is expected to offer a single 13 MP primary camera on the back of the smartphone with a 5 MP front-facing selfie camera. Considering the chipset-capability, the Q8+ might support 4K video recording on the primary camera and the front-facing selfie camera is expected to support 1080p video recording.

    Coming to the battery, the smartphone is expected to pack in a 3300 mAh Li-ion battery with fast charging support via USB type C port and the smartphone is also expected to offer a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack.

    LG might soon launch the LG Q8+ 2018 in India. However, the benchmark scores on the Geekbench 4 seems pretty low for a smartphone based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 for sure.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 14, 2018, 6:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 14, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue