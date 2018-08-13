LG Q8+ specifications leaked: Android 8.1 Oreo, 4 GB of RAM and more

LG recently launched the LG Q8 in India and the company has also launched the flagship smartphone LG Q7 Plus in India for a price of Rs 39,999. And now, according to a Geekbench listing, the company might be getting ready to launch a plus variant of the LG Q8 2018, aka, the LG Q8+ 2018 with a better chipset.

The Leak

According to the listing found on Geekbench, the company is gearing up for the launch of the LG Q8+ 2018, which comes with a model number LGE LM-Q815L. On the Geekbench 4, the device scores 475 points on a single core and 2401 points on multi-core performance. Do note that these scores are not in-line with the other smartphones with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, in fact, these scores are not even half of the devices which are based on Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC.

The Geekbench listing also confirms that the smartphone will offer Android 8.1.0 Oreo OS out of the box, which is expected to be topped off with LG custom skin. The smartphone will offer 4 GB of RAM.

LG Q8+ expected specifications

According to speculations, the LG Q8+ just like the LG Q8 2018 will have a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC with 4 GB RAM and 32/64 GB onboard storage.

Just like the Q8, the Q8+ 2018 is expected to offer a single 13 MP primary camera on the back of the smartphone with a 5 MP front-facing selfie camera. Considering the chipset-capability, the Q8+ might support 4K video recording on the primary camera and the front-facing selfie camera is expected to support 1080p video recording.

Coming to the battery, the smartphone is expected to pack in a 3300 mAh Li-ion battery with fast charging support via USB type C port and the smartphone is also expected to offer a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack.

LG might soon launch the LG Q8+ 2018 in India. However, the benchmark scores on the Geekbench 4 seems pretty low for a smartphone based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 for sure.