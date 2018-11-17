ENGLISH

LG Q9 with Snapdragon 821 SoC spotted online featuring a notch-display

LG Q9 has a similar set of specifications as of the LG G7 Fit

    LG might launch a new smartphone in the entry-level markets, named the LG Q9. The LG Q9 is expected to be the upcoming mid-tier smartphone from the company with specifications identical to the LG G7 Fit.

    And now, the specifications of the LG Q9 have been leaked online. Here is the complete information about the LG's latest mid-tier smartphone, the LG Q9.

    LG Q9 leaked specifications

    The LG Q9 will come with a model number LM-Q925S ( In Korea), the smartphone is expected to launch in the entry-level markets like India and China.

    The LG Q9 will come with a 6.1-inch IPS LCD screen with a notch design, just like the LG G7 ThinQ, the device has a big notch on the top offering 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC with 4 GB RAM and 32/64 GB internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion (up to 2TB).

    The smartphone will have a 16 MP primary RGB sensor on the back with an f/1.6 aperture and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor on the back. The notch on the front beholds an 8 MP front-facing selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability. The primary camera is capable of handling 4K video recording @30fps with improved low-light photography.

    With respect to connectivity, the smartphone will have a dual SIM card slot with 4G LTE and VoLTE support along with dual-channel Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth 4.2. The LG Q9 has a built-in 3000 mAh Li-ion battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support via USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack powered by 32-bit Advanced Hi-Fi Quad DAC.

    The smartphone comes with Android 8.1 Oreo-based custom LG skin on top with support for third-party themes and customisations. Additionally, the smartphone is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance, and also comes with MIL-STD-810G compliant certification.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 18, 2018, 6:30 [IST]
