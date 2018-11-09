LG Q9 leaks in new press renders, shows entire front panel

LG has introduced some pretty impressive smartphones this year. While the company's premium category smartphones the LG G7 Plus ThinQ and the LG V30 Plus have already received a wide appreciation from the consumers, the company's latest offering LG V40 is also accepted by the audience with open arms. Now, it appears that the company is not yet done for this year and might soon bring a new smartphone for the masses show coming weeks. The South Korean tech giant is apparently working towards mid-range smartphones which it plans to bring this year itself.

As per a report from PhoneArena, a new LG device has been leaked and it is being suggested that the smartphone might be the LG Q9. The LG Q9 has already been suggested since September and like every other upcoming smartphone, the Q9 has also been surrounded by numerous leaks and rumors. The previous leaks and live photos of the upcoming LG Q9 had suggested that the smartphone will feature a similar design as the LG Q7 including a taller 18:9 aspect ratio display with thicker bezels around the display as compared to the ones you can see in today's smartphones. However, the new leak gives a different picture of the LG Q9 and suggests that the device will not pack the features which earlier rumors had suggested.

The LG Q9 latest leaked press renders suggests that the device is identical to the company's premium G7 ThinQ smartphone. The front of the Q9 shows the notch on the display which houses the phone's earpiece, super-narrow bezels at the sides of the display, and a thicker bottom panel. The front of the device also has the front camera along with a bunch of sensors at the top. The major noticeable change which the Q9 features over the G7 ThinQ is the absence of the dedicated Google Assistant button on the left side of the Q9.

As for the specifications, the latest leaked press-renders do not give any clear picture on the smartphone's features and specs, however, early rumors had suggested that the smartphone will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM with a storage option of either 32GB or 64GB. The internal memory is further expected to be expandable via microSD card slot. The device is said to ship with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box which might be a deal breaker for some. The device will be backed by a decent 3,500mAh battery. As all of these are rumored specifications, it would be hard to verify the specs at the moment.

