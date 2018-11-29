LG's new patent shows a smartphone with a border-less flexible display

LG has filed for a new patent for a smartphone with a large borderless flexible display that will have very narrow bezels. LG Display filed this application with KIPO (Korean Intellectual Property Office) and was granted on October 23, 2018.

The patent filing shows a bezel-less device with a massive screen that wraps four sides of the device and will have a flexible screen. The display can be used as a tablet when unfolded.

The patented design is different from what Samsung showcased recently. The LG patent has only been granted in Korea. The company is expected to display its foldable smartphone at the CES 2019, which means we will have to wait for sometime before we get a clear picture of how the device will shape up.

Besides, LG is also said to be working on a smartphone that will have 16 cameras. First spotted by LetsGoDigital, a patent describes that LG is working on a camera-centric device.

Samsung has already upped the ante with its latest Galaxy A9 by bringing four rear cameras for the first time on a smartphone. Light, which made a 16-lens camera last year, is also said to be working on a smartphone that will have 9 camera sensors.

LG will arrange these 16 lenses in a 4 x 4 matrix layout on the rear panel of the phone. The camera will capture multiple perspectives in a single shot, describes the patent. The technology will also allow users to take moving 3D pictures and will make it easier to replace objects in pictures thanks to the additional data taken with every picture.