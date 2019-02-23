ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    LG shares V50 ThinQ teaser with attachable second display and 5G support

    The LG V50 ThinQ smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm's latest flagship Snapdragon 855 chipset.

    By
    |

    LG is all set to launch its next premium smartphone, the LG G8 ThinQ for the masses during the MWC 2019 event which starts on February 25 till February 28. Apparently, the company has also begun working on its first 5G smartphone which will be a premium offering by the company. The suggested LG V50 ThinQ has been recently popping up over the internet with its specifications and features. Now, the South Korean tech giant has itself teased its upcoming 5G enabled smartphone online revealing some of the features which the device will pack.

    LG V50 ThinQ teased with attachable second display and 5G support

     

    LG recently took it to Instagram to tease the flagship LG V50 ThinQ smartphone. The teaser shared promises a "5G smartphone you can count on," and the device comes with Sprint collaboration. This collaboration was suggested in previous leaks as well. The company has also teased some of the features which the upcoming LG V50 ThinQ smartphone will offer.

    The LG V50 ThinQ smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm's latest flagship Snapdragon 855 chipset. This processor is touted to offer over 45 percent of a performance boost as compared to the Snapdragon 845 which is the flagship chipset from last year. The smartphone will be backed by a big 4,000mAh battery unit under the hood and will have one dedicated vapor chamber. This chamber will help the device to overcome the heating issues.

    Besides, the LG V50 ThinQ is also tipped to offer an interesting new accessory. The teaser shared suggests that the smartphone will be compatible with an extra display. This is the same optional secondary display which was leaked earlier and was said to compatible with the LG G8 ThinQ. However, with the new teaser, it is clear that this accessory will be compatible with the LG G50 ThinQ smartphone. It would be really interesting to see how well this new accessory functions in real life situations. Currently, there is no update on the pricing as well as the remaining specifications of the device. We will keep you posted with all the updates on the same so stay tuned with us.

    Read More About: lg lg v50 thinq news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, February 23, 2019, 13:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 23, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue