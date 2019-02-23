LG shares V50 ThinQ teaser with attachable second display and 5G support News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The LG V50 ThinQ smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm's latest flagship Snapdragon 855 chipset.

LG is all set to launch its next premium smartphone, the LG G8 ThinQ for the masses during the MWC 2019 event which starts on February 25 till February 28. Apparently, the company has also begun working on its first 5G smartphone which will be a premium offering by the company. The suggested LG V50 ThinQ has been recently popping up over the internet with its specifications and features. Now, the South Korean tech giant has itself teased its upcoming 5G enabled smartphone online revealing some of the features which the device will pack.

LG recently took it to Instagram to tease the flagship LG V50 ThinQ smartphone. The teaser shared promises a "5G smartphone you can count on," and the device comes with Sprint collaboration. This collaboration was suggested in previous leaks as well. The company has also teased some of the features which the upcoming LG V50 ThinQ smartphone will offer.

The LG V50 ThinQ smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm's latest flagship Snapdragon 855 chipset. This processor is touted to offer over 45 percent of a performance boost as compared to the Snapdragon 845 which is the flagship chipset from last year. The smartphone will be backed by a big 4,000mAh battery unit under the hood and will have one dedicated vapor chamber. This chamber will help the device to overcome the heating issues.

Besides, the LG V50 ThinQ is also tipped to offer an interesting new accessory. The teaser shared suggests that the smartphone will be compatible with an extra display. This is the same optional secondary display which was leaked earlier and was said to compatible with the LG G8 ThinQ. However, with the new teaser, it is clear that this accessory will be compatible with the LG G50 ThinQ smartphone. It would be really interesting to see how well this new accessory functions in real life situations. Currently, there is no update on the pricing as well as the remaining specifications of the device. We will keep you posted with all the updates on the same so stay tuned with us.