First 5G flagship smartphone is here, and it is the LG V50 ThinQ

Here is the first look at the upcoming flagship smartphone from LG, which is also the first smartphone from the company with true 5G network support. The LG V50 ThinQ will be the first smartphone from LG, which will launch as a sprint exclusive.

Thanks to @evleaks, we have the first look at the official rendered image of the LG V50 ThinQ, the first flagship smartphone from LG with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. According to the render, the LG V50 ThinQ is most likely to go official on the 24th of February.

LG V50 ThinQ for Sprint 5G pic.twitter.com/TNLQsYPgPS — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 16, 2019

LG V50 ThinQ design

The LG V50 ThinQ does look identical to the LG V40 ThinQ, which was recently launched in India. The smartphone has an all-glass unibody design with a triple camera setup on the back and an LED flash.

The smartphone has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, which indicates that the LG V50 ThinQ will not feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the front, the device has a dual selfie camera setup, which is again similar to the LG V40 ThinQ with a standard RGB sensor and a super wide angle lens.

Overall the smartphone has a premium design, and the smartphone is most likely to retain the 3.5mm headphone jack.

LG V50 ThinQ speculated specs

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.3 or 6.4-inch POLED display with QHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The LG V50 ThinQ will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with at least 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The device, in total, has five cameras with three on the back and two on the front. The main camera unit is expected to include a telephoto, a super wide angle, and a standard sensor with an f/1.5 aperture whereas the front selfie camera unit is expected to come with an 8 MP standard sensor and an 8 MP super wide angle lens.

The smartphone is expected to be fueled by a 3500 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port and is also expected to support wireless charging as well. Lastly, the smartphone will run on Android 9 Pie OS with custom LG skin on top.