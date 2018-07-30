LG Signature Edition 2018 launched with ceramic back; costlier than iPhone X

LG has announced a new smartphone in the Signature Edition series. The latest LG Signature series smartphone is the successor to the Signature Edition model launched last year in Korea. Called LG Signature Edition 2018, it is made using premium materials like zirconium ceramic back cover to prevent scratches. This device gives customers the choice to engrave their name on its back just its predecessor.

LG Signature Edition 2018 specifications

On the specifications front, this smartphone bestows a 6-inch QHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The screen supports HDR10 and is topped with Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Under its hood, there operates a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC teamed up with Adreno 630 GPU and 6GB RAM. The internal storage capacity is 256GB and it can be expanded up to a whopping 2TB with the help of a microSD card.

Running Android 8.0 Oreo topped with LG UX, the LG Signature Edition 2018 comes with a dual-camera setup at its rear. There is a 16MP primary sensor with f/1.6 aperture and 71-degree wide-angle lens. The secondary sensor is also a 16MP sensor with f/1.9 aperture and 107-degree super-wide-angle lens and LED flash. Up front, it has an 8MP selfie camera with f/1.9 aperture and 80-degree wide-angle lens.

Being a special edition model, this smartphone from LG is IP68 certified for water and dust resistant. It has been designed to meet the MIL-STD 810G standard. There are features such as 32-bit Advanced Hi-Fi Quad DAC and DTS: X 3D Surround Sound. The connectivity aspects of this smartphones include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 LE, a USB Type-C port GPS and NFC. A 3300mAh battery powers the device from within. This battery comes with support for wireless charging and Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0.

Price and availability

LG Signature Edition 2018 has been launched in Black and White colors. As it is a limited edition model, only 300 phones will be made and the sale will debut on August 13. This device is priced at 1,999,800 won (approx. Rs. 1,22,820) and will go on pre-order from today (July 30). It comes with a free Bang & Olufsen (B&O) Beoplay H9i headphones. Notably, this smartphone is meant for the South Korean users alone.