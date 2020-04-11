LG Style 3 Powered By Snapdragon 845 SoC Officially Announced News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

LG has launched a new mid-range smartphone for the masses called the LG Style 3. The handset has gone official in Japan with features like the Snapdragon 845 processor, dual-rear cameras, and an OLED panel. Notably, this device shouldn't be confused with LG's Stylus series which comes with support for the stylus pen. Unlike that series, the LG Style 3 comes void of stylus support.

LG Style 3 Primary Specifications And Features

What makes this device unique from the other mid-range smartphones today is the usage of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. This is a flagship chipset from 2018 and has been used on some popular flagship smartphones since its arrival. So, we can expect some lag-free performance even with excessive usage.

The LG Style 3is announced in a single 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage configuration. However, the device comes with support for up to 512GB microSD card. As the device is powered by a flagship chipset, it would have made more sense for the company to pair it with a higher RAM and storage or at least introduce a high-end configuration variant as well.

The device adorns a 6.1-inch display which is an OLED panel with an FHD+ resolution. Notably, the device sports a traditional iPhone X-like notch instead of the modern waterdrop notch or the punch-hole. The notch is packed with an 8MP camera for selfies and video calling.

In the photography department, the LG Style 3 has a dual-camera setup on the rear. There is a 48MP primary sensor which is accompanied by a 5MP sensor for capturing bokeh effects. We are not sure why the company hasn't equipped it with an additional sensor as we can see even the budget smartphones donning triple-rear cameras.

The handset will boot on the new Android 10 OS. For security, the company has added a fingerprint scanner at the rear panel. The device gets its fuel using a 3,500 mAh battery.

LG Style 3 Price

The LG Style 3 has been announced with a price tag of Yen 38,160 which is roughly around Rs. 26,829 in India. It has been launched in two color options including Aurora White and Mirror Black and is said to be available for sale in Japan from June 2020. LG is yet to announce the availability details of Syle 3 in India.

