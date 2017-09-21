LG V30 global rollout to start in October

LG Electronics has just announced that it will begin shipping its latest flagship LG V30 smartphone to customers in South Korea this week. The company has further said that it will also be rolling out the deliveries to eager customers in North America, Europe, and other key markets globally in the days and weeks to come.

So we might not have to wait for long before the smartphone is launched in India as well. While we are expecting some good things from this smartphone, just to recall, LG V30 created strong interest at this year's IFA 2017 in Berlin, winning 26 awards, the most for LG at the annual trade show.

Besides, audiences have praised the device for its new design and range of innovative features with experts predicting it will be the phone to beat when it comes to creating professional-quality content without professional-level complexity.

To best deliver consumers' preference for big screens in small bodies, LG engineers have squeezed a 6-inch, 18:9 FullVision display into a frame that is 8mm shorter and 3mm narrower than its predecessor. Sheathed front and back in tempered glass that curls around its edges, the V30 won accolades for its exquisite look and feel. Weighing in at only 158g, the V30 is the lightest smartphone in the 6-inch and over smartphone category.

"The V30 has been designed to help consumers best capture the experiences that make up our life stories," said Juno Cho, president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. "Its functions and features delight our senses of sight, sound, and touch and when it comes to looks, it may just be the most beautiful smartphone we've ever developed."

LG V30 features many unique industry innovations, including the first F1.6 aperture and glass lens in a smartphone camera, which gives it an ability to produce near professional quality movies and videos by shooting in LG-Cine Log format and in FullVision format.

The F1.6 aperture lens that highlights the main camera has been designed to capture more light for brighter-than-ever shots. The Crystal Clear Lens is composed of glass, a material usually only found in higher-end cameras that delivers more accurate colors and crisper images than traditional plastic lenses.

As a video capture tool, the V30 is equipped with Cine Video mode to make anyone shoot like a pro. Cine Effect features 15 different presets that emulate genres from romantic comedy to summer blockbuster. And industry-first Point Zoom allows users to zoom in on any subject in the frame, not only the center object. LG-Cine Log saves files while preserving a wide dynamic range and color gamut to allow for more adjustments in post-production. All this, when combined with the QHD+ (2880 x 1440) OLED FullVision display, offers faster response times and minimizes afterimages for the ideal Google Daydream VR experience.

Additional details including price and exact date of availability will be announced locally in each market. In Korea, LG V30 smartphone has been priced at KRW 949,300 (approximately Rs. 53,890) whereas the V30+ variant has been priced at KRW 998,800 (approximately Rs. 56,690).