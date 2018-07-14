LG V30 Plus / LG V30 ThinQ gets Android Oreo update in India

LG V30 Plus, the flagship smartphone from LG in India is getting the latest Android Oreo-based software update in India. This update brings in a bunch of features along and also changes the device name from LG V30 Plus to LG V30 ThinQ, which is also reflected in the boot animation.

The software update comes with a build number OPRR1.170623.026 with a software version V20b-IND-XX. The update is based on Android 8.0 Oreo and not the latest Android 8.1 Oreo, which is the latest operating system from Google. The LG V30 Plus will send a notification to install the update or one can check it manually by going into the setting > software update menu.

Make sure that you have connected your smartphone to a charger or the phone has more than 70% battery and also connect your smartphone to a High-speed Wi-Fi network for a quick software installation.

It's time to upgrade your #LGV30Plus to LG V30 ThinQ smartphone with AI Camera! The latest version of Android 8.0 Oreo rolls out today. Visit your nearest store Now! pic.twitter.com/4NocJog9yY — LG India (@LGIndia) July 13, 2018

Improvements or Changes

The update brings in the latest version of Android OS and also improves the overall camera performance of the camera using AI capabilities. The camera now recommends up to 4 different filters by detecting the scene based on different categories like Nature, pet, food, and people.

This update also contains the Google security patch for the month of June 2018.

LG V30 Plus or LG V30 ThinQ specifications

In terms of design, the smartphone has a premium all-glass metal sandwich design with a metallic mid-frame along with IP68 water and dust resistance certification. The smartphone also retains a 3.5 mm headphone jack with a hi-fi DAC, which offers impressive sound via the headphone jack.

The LG V30 comes with a 6.0 -inch QHD pOLED display with features like high dynamic range powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-core chipset with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

The smartphone has a dual camera setup at the back of the smartphone with a 16 MP primary sensor and a 13 MP wide-angle sensor with features like 4K video recording. On the front, the smartphone has a 5 MP front-facing selfie camera with 1080p video recording. The smartphone has a 3300 mAh Li-ion battery with fast charging and wireless charging capability.