LG V30+ sale debuts in India today exclusively via Amazon

The LG V30+ that was launched in India in the last week at a price point of Rs. 44,990 is all set to go on sale for the first time in India today. The smartphone is exclusive to the online retailer Amazon India. The LG flagship was launched in Black and Silver color variants.

The LG V30+ is the flagship smartphone that was unveiled at the IFA 2017 tech show in August after the LG G6's launch in February. This is the first smartphone from LG to feature an OLED display and use the Snapdragon 835 SoC. We would like to remind you that the LG G6 that was launched earlier this year used the Snapdragon 821 SoC instead of the recent one. On the design front, the smartphone flaunts an aluminum frame with Corning Gorilla Glass at the front and rear just like what we have seen on the LG G6.

The LG V30+ comes with many highlights including the OLED display, crystal clear glass lens at the rear with f/1.6 aperture, and full-screen design. Not to mention, the smartphone carries the credits for being the pioneer to feature f/1.6 aperture, the widest aperture on a smartphone so far.

Also, the V30+ boasts of a 6-inch QHD+ OLED display with 2880 x 1440 pixel resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone features the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection as well. The device has Always-on Display, FullVision, and HDR 10 too. The smartphone makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with Adreno 540 GPU, 4GB RAM and 128GB of default memory capacity. The storage can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

On the imaging front, the LG V30+ comes with a dual camera setup at its rear with a 16MP primary sensor with f/1.6 aperture and a 13MP secondary sensor with f/1.9 aperture and a 120-degree wide-angle lens. Up front, there is a 5MP selfie camera also with a similar wide-angle lens.

The LG V30+ runs the Android 7.1.2 Nougat with LG's UX 6.0+. The smartphone bundles connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G VoLTE and NFC. A 3300mAh battery powers the smartphone from within.