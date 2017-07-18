Renders of LG V30 with protective case shows the potential design

Online mobile accessory retailer MobileFun revealed how the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 might look like via several cases those are available for pre-order. Now, it looks like it is LG V30's turn to be leaked via cases as the retailer is taking pre-orders for the same at $19.49.

New images of the LG V30 clad in a clad made by Ringke have been leaked exposing the rear of the smartphone. These images seem to be in line with the previous leaks. The latest LG V30 renders with the Ringke case show the presence of the dual lens rear camera positioned horizontally along with the LED flash next to it. Below the camera arrangement, there seems to lie the fingerprint sensor. Going by the previous rumors, the LG V30 seems to feature two 13MP camera sensors at its rear.

Notably, the renders show the LG V30 with the clear Rearth Ringke Fusion case and the black Rearth Ringke Onyx case both priced at $19.49 as mentioned above.

The recent render of the upcoming flagship from LG covered in the Ringke case also shows the presence of a 3.5mm audio jack at the top edge and the USB Type-C port at the bottom. There seems to be the volume rocker at the left similar to the previous leaked V30 images.

We recently saw that the LG V30 might be unveiled on August 31 at the IFA 2017 show floor. Like the existing flagship smartphone - LG G6, the LG V30 is also believed to arrive with a FullVision display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The bezels are expected to be thinner than the one we saw on the LG G6. Also, the V30 is believed to arrive with 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 835 SoC, wireless charging support and a 3200mAh battery.