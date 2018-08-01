LG V30+ receives a permanent price cut in India: Now available for Rs 39,840

LG V30+, the latest flagship smartphone from the Korean smartphone company, which is available in India has received a permanent price cut and now available for just Rs 39,990 for the silver color variant. Similarly, the Black color variant is available for Rs 39,840.

The LG V30+ is available in four colors with different price points. However, except for the color change, all these smartphones have an identical set of specifications.

LG V30+ Black Color Rs 39,840

LG V30+ Silver Color Rs 39,990

LG V30+ Roseberry Rose Color Rs 41,800

LG V30+ Blue color Rs 44,990

Offers associated with the LG V30+

10% cashback for HDFC Credit card users (has to be a prime user)

Exchange offer with up to Rs 8,500

LG V30+ specs-sheet

Though the smartphone was launched in 2017, it still packs a great set of features, which are not seen on the affordable flagship smartphones like the OnePlus 6 or the Asus ZenFone 5z. The smartphone was recently updated to Android 8 Oreo which introduced new AI capabilities on the smartphone with ThinQ brand and the smartphone is now called as the LG V30 ThinQ.

The smartphone has a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack with a dedicated DAC to amplify the music. The smartphone is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance and the smartphone also supports wireless-charging, which is the one feature, which is only seen on the true flagship smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S9 or the Apple iPhone X.

The LG V30+ has a 6.0-inch pOLED display with a native resolution of 2880 x 1440 px protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-core chipset with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage with a micro SD card slot for storage expansion. The display on the LG V30+ supports HDR and the LG V30+ is one of few smartphones which does support this feature.

Coming to the optics, the smartphone has a dual camera setup with a 16 MP standard sensor and a 13 MP wide-angle lens. On the front, the smartphone has a 5 MP front-facing selfie camera with 1080p video recording, whereas the main camera can record native 4k video footage at 30fps. There are several modes in the camera capabilities of the LG V30+ and even the smartphone is touted as the best smartphone for videography in 2017.

The smartphone is based on Android 7.1. 2 (upgradable to Android Oreo) with custom LG skin on top. Finally, the smartphone packs in a 3300 mAh battery with fast charging via USB type C port and wireless charging capability.