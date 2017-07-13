LG V30 to get unveiled on August 30; launch invitation leaked

Off late, the rumor mill is quite busy with LG's upcoming flagship. Yes, we are talking about the LG V30. From speculations and leaks to concept videos, it is getting a lot of attention from smartphone enthusiasts.

Now, renowned leakster Evan Blass has claimed that LG V30 will get unveiled on August 30. He has even posted what said to be an invitation for the event on his Twitter account. If the invitation turns out to be legit, we would get our hands on the device in little more than a month. Well, of course, we can't say for sure, but the invitation doesn't look like a fake one.

As you can see, the invitation doesn't exactly reveal that the LG V30 will be launched on August 31. However, it does contain an image of a handset with a design of V on its display. So it doesn't take brains to understand that LG will indeed take the wraps off the LG V30.

If you can recall, last month, a South Korean publication had stated that LG would be taking the wraps off its flagship on August 31. However, it failed to show any solid evidence to back up its claims. This time, the press invite gives more authenticity to the claims made by Evan Blass.

In 2016, the LG V20 was launched on October 1. So it is quite unclear why the company has decided for an early launch this year. We assume that LG may want to compete with Apple's iPhone 8, which is slated for a September launch.

Whatever the case is, we recommend you to take this information with a pinch of salt until we get an official confirmation from LG.