LG V30S ThinQ price announced; more expensive than Galaxy S9

LG V30S ThinQ was unveiled at MWC 2018. It is basically the upgraded version of last year's LG V30, and it comes with advanced AI (Artificial Intelligence) features. Notably, it also boasts LG's ThinQ AI-powered brand that was showcased at CES 2018 in January.

Apart from that, LG also announced the V30S+ ThinQ which have the same specifications, but more internal storage space. At the time of the announcement, the company didn't reveal the price of LG V30S ThinQ and V30S+ ThinQ. Well, the South Korean manufacturer has now launched the handsets in its home country.

In South Korea, the LG V30S ThinQ is launched at 1048,300 won (approximately Rs. 63,628). The V30S+ ThinQ with 256GB internal storage is priced at 1097,800 won (approximately Rs. 66,630). Do note that pricing is subject to change depending on the market. The smartphones will also go in sale in the US and Europe in the coming months.

Talking about the specifications, LG V30S ThinQ is driven by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 6GB RAM. It offers 128GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 2TB using the microSD card slot. The VS30+ ThinQ, on the other hand, comes with 256GB of internal storage space which is also expandable up to 2TB.

The smartphone sports a 6.0-inch 18:9 Quad HD+ OLED FullVision Display with the screen resolution of 2,880×1,440 pixels. It runs on Android 8.0 Oreo with UX 6.0+ interface on top.

When it comes to optics, the V30S ThinQ has a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 16MP primary sensor with f/1.6 aperture, 71-degree lens, and a 13MP secondary sensor with a wide-angle, 120-degree lens along with f/1.9 aperture. There is also a 5MP selfie snapper featuring a wide-angle, 90-degree lens that has an f/2.2 aperture.

The smartphone is backed by a 3,300mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 3.0 and wireless charging.Connectivity features onboard include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0 (BLE), NFC, and USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible).

There are other features like IP68 and MIL-STD 810G rating, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, Google Daydream support, voice recognition, face recognition and fingerprint sensor.