LG V40 360-degree video and CAD renders show the design

LG is one of the brands that is known for launching two flagship smartphones a year. The G series device will be launched in the first half and the V series device will arrive in the second half of the year. With the launch of the V35 in May, the company changed its launch pattern slightly. While the V35 is a minor upgrade to that of the yesteryear model - V30, the main flagship of this year is the V40 and it will be unveiled sometime soon.

We know that the LG V40 will be launched without much delay. In the meantime, well-known tipster @Onleaks has come up with a set of CAD drawings of the device. Along with Slashleaks, the tipster has created a 360-degree video of the upcoming LG flagship.

Triple cameras at the rear

Following the footsteps of Huawei P20 Pro, the LG V40 might flaunt a triple camera module at its rear. The design appears to be different with the three sensors stacked up horizontally at the center of the rear panel in a single housing. The LED flash is seen towards the right. The fingerprint sensor is seen positioned beneath the camera module.

Front design

Moving on to the front panel, the smartphone appears to bestow a 6.3-inch display with a notch on top of it as seen on the LG G7. The notch will have dual selfie cameras. Eventually, this smartphone will have five sensors on the whole. The notch is not too deep or wide as seen on many other smartphones. What's more interesting is that there will be a setting to hide the notch if you don't like it.

There seems to be a thin bottom bezel, which has become a standard feature among Android phones with a notch display. The renders also give us a glance at the presence of a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille and a 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom edge.

Other details of LG V40

When it comes to the other details, the LG V40 will carry a dimension of 158.8 x 75.8 x 7.8mm. With the camera bump, the thickness might go up to 8.2mm. The renders and video do not reveal any other details about the smartphone.

While there is no clue regarding when we can expect the device to be announced, a September launch is more likely as the V30 was launched in September 2017.