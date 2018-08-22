LG V40 ThinQ renders leaked: 5 cameras, notch display and more

LG recently launched the LG G7 ThinQ in India at an amazing price of Rs 39,000. The G7 ThinQ is the latest flagship smartphone from the brand with top of the line specifications. Similarly, the company is also getting ready for the launch of the LG V40 ThinQ, which will be a successor to the LG V30 ThinQ.

Findings from the render

According to a leaked render of the LG V40 ThinQ, the smartphone has a whopping 5 cameras and is one of the first smartphones to offer this feature. According to the renders, the device has a triple camera setup on the back and a dual camera setup on the front of the smartphone.

Just like the LG G7 ThinQ, the V40 ThinQ also has a notch design, which can be hidden via settings to get a uniform display. The device has trimmed bezels on both top and the bottom portion of the smartphone compared to the G7 moniker.

Unlike most of the flagship smartphones, the LG V40 ThinQ does have a 3.5 mm headphone jack along with a USB type C port for charging and data syncing. Do note that the smartphone also has a rear-facing fingerprint reader, so, no in-display fingerprint scanner from LG any time soon.

The renders also confirm that the smartphone has a premium glass sandwich design and the smartphone is likely to offer IP certification along with wireless charging capability as well.

Expected features

Just like the LG G7, the smartphone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with at least 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage and the device is likely to support storage expansion via micro SD card slot. The smartphone is likely to come with the Corning Gorilla 6 protection as well.

The smartphone is expected to launch in November 2018 and the device is likely to offer Android 9 Pie OS with custom LG skin on the top. Considering the aggressive pricing of the LG G7 ThinQ in India, the LG V40 ThinQ is likely to cost less than Rs 45,000 in India with at least 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

Via