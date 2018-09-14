LG V40 ThinQ launch date confirmed: Five cameras, SD 845 SoC likely

LG hasn't been following its traditional launch cycle this year. The company re-launched V30 a couple of times, and the G7 ThinQ was released in several variants. Now it seems LG is prepping up to unveil the long-rumored V40 ThinQ. The company has already sent out the media invites for an event on October 3rd with the phrase "Take 5."

The teaser falls in line with the speculations of a five camera smartphone. If it's true, it would be the first device to come with five cameras. The V40 hasn't been leaked extensively, but it has made an appearance at several instances. Rumors suggest that the device will have three camera sensors on the rear panel, while two will be placed on the front. A recently leaked render revealed a design that looks similar to the V30 but with a notch and extra camera sensors.

Going by the fact that this would be a flagship smartphone, it'll have a Snapdragon 845 SoC at its heart, a 1440p display, and at least 64GB of internal storage. It will be interesting to see how the V40 performs in the market, considering the fact that LG's previous major launches have failed to turn the company's fortune.

Besides, LG announced the Deep ThinQ platform last year to add AI capabilities to its smartphones. The company is now planning to offer a singular artificial intelligence ecosystem for smartphones, TVs, and refrigerators to air conditioners, speakers, and robots.

In a recent interview with VentureBeat, LG Chief Technology Officer I.P. Park said that the company is amid a global AI push aiming to bring its latest tech to a wide variety of products and services. Markets in the US, Canada, Europe, Japan, China, and India are on the company's priority list.

The company has always envisioned a comprehensive solution that portrays how AI can benefit consumer electronics and related segments. The company is "happy to offer an external partner solution" in any case when doing so is more beneficial to consumers than going with a first-party alternative, the CTO said, concluding that "the world is too complex and too diverse for any one company to tackle."

The program will combine the company's existing and future advancements in voice recognition, machine vision, natural language processing, and services.