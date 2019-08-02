LG V40 ThinQ Receives Android 9 Pie Update In India News oi-Vivek

LG has started rolling out the Android 9 Pie update for it's LG V40 ThinQ in India. The update comes with the build number PKQ1.190202.001 and weighs around 1.5GB which includes security patch update from July 2019. The update also brings features like YouTube Live, Cine Shot, Penta Shot, and Dual Apps.

The LG V40 ThinQ is the current flagship smartphone from the company (in India) Since this is an over-the-air (OTA) update, it might take some time to reach all the units in India. Similarly, the update can also be installed using LG Bridge software.

LG V40 ThinQ Specifications

The LG V40 ThinQ has a 6.4-inch OLED display with QHD+ resolution, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage with a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

The smartphone offers dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots with dual-channel Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.0 support.

The smartphone has a triple camera setup with a 12MP standard lens, 12MP telephoto lens, and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens. At the front, the device has a dual-camera setup with an 8MP standard lens and a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

The device has a 3.5mm headphone jack with 128-bit Hi-Fi DAC support also offers dual stereo speaker setup. A 3300 mAh Li-ion battery powers the device with support for fast charging and wireless charging.

Our Opinion On The Android 9 Pie Update For LG V40 ThinQ

Google is on the verge of announcing the Android Q update, and this update for the LG V40 ThinQ makes sure that the device runs on up to date software at least for a few weeks and It is better late than never. As of now, there is no confirmation from the company regarding the Android Q update.

