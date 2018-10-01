LG V40 ThinQ will have a five camera setup with a super wide angle + telephoto lens

LG is all set for the launch of the next flagship smartphone, the LG V40 ThinQ on the 3rd of October along with the launch of the LG Watch W7. We already know that the LG V40 ThinQ, the upcoming V series flagship from LG will have a total of five cameras, three on the back and two on the front. However, the exact camera implementation was not disclosed till date.

Thanks to one of the major smartphone leakster @evleaks now we have an idea about what to expect from the five cameras on the LG V40 ThinQ. Do note that the V40 is the first LG smartphone or even the first flagship grade smartphone to offer up to 5 cameras.

A triple camera setup on the back

We already know that the LG V40 ThinQ will have a triple camera setup. And now, according to the leak, we know the exact implementation of the triple camera setup. For the first time, LG is offering a telephoto lens on its smartphone. The LG V40 ThinQ will have a triple camera setup with a standard sensor, a telephoto lens, and a wide angle lens.

The three cameras on the LG V40 ThinQ have been stacked up vertically. The topmost sensor is a telephoto lens, which will help the smartphone to achieve 2x optical zoom with support for portrait mode. The middle lens will be a super wide-angle lens, which is generally seen on the LG flagship smartphones like the LG V30 ThinQ and the LG G6, LG G7 ThinQ etc. The super wide angle lens will help the smartphone to capture more scene on a single picture. Last bottom sensor will be a conventional sensor, which will be used to achieve regular photos and this will be the sensor that will be used to record 4K videos, probably with OIS.

About those five cameras on the LG V40 ThinQ... pic.twitter.com/DzC9aJnlFT — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 1, 2018

Dual selfie camera

On the front, the LG V40 ThinQ has a dual camera setup with a standard sensor and a wide angle lens to take wider selfies. Do note that the wide angle lens used on the selfie camera is not touted as a super wide-angle, so the field of view from the wide angle lens on the selfie camera is likely to be less than the one on the back of the smartphone.

LG V40 ThinQ specifications

The LG V40 ThinQ is speculated to ship with Android 9 Pie out of the box with LG custom skin on top. The smartphone is likely to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with at least 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Going by the LG V30 ThinQ's norms, the LG V40 ThinQ is likely to have a 6.4-inch pOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

The smartphone is likely to have a 3000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type C and wireless charging. The smartphone is also expected to have a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack with a Hi-Fi DAC. The smartphone will have a premium all-glass design with IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.