LG V50 ThinQ 5G with Snapdragon 855 SoC slated to launch on May 10, 2019

LG V50 ThinQ is the upcoming flagship smartphone by the South Korean tech giant which is expected to be launched soon for the masses. The South Korean tech giant had first showcased the V5o ThinQ 5G smartphone at the technology trade fair MWC 2019 back in February 2019. The device was expected to launch last month, but the company made no official announcement on the same. Now, it appears that the company might introduce its attest flagship this month in its home country.

LG is slated to launch the LG V50 ThinQ 5G smartphone on May 10. The device first will be first introduced in South Korea before it is made available in the remaining markets. The information related to the launch of LG V50 ThinQ comes from Businesskorea.co.kr. LG is yet to confirm the launch date of its latest premium smartphone. It remains to be seen when this device will make an entry in the remaining markets including India.

LG V50 ThinQ 5G smartphone specification and features:

There will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset powering the smartphone with Snapdragon X50 5G modem. This is Qualcomm's latest high-end chipset which is used by some premium devices such as Xiaomi Mi 9, Oppo Reno 10x zoom and Sony Xperia 1 among others. The device will be available with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. It will ship with Android Pie-based LG UX interface out-of-the-box.

The LG G50 ThinQ will sport a 6.4-inch OLED display panel that will have a resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels. For optics, there will be a triple-lens module at the rear panel. The camera setup will include a 12MP (f/1.5) primary lens, a 16MP (f/1.9) sensor, and a 12MP (f/1.9) lens. For selfies and video calls, there will be a dual sensor at the front with one 8MP lens and a 5MP lens. There will be a 4,000mAh battery unit with quick charge support.

