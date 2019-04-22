ENGLISH

    LG X4 (2019) announced with military-grade build: Price, specs and features

    LG X4 (2019) is now official.

    By
    |

    Back in 2018, LG X4 was announced in the company's home market Korea. Now, the company has come up with the next-generation smartphone - LG X4 (2019). Notably, it is the Korean version of the K12+ launched a few weeks ago but it comes with Hi-Fi Quad DAC though the other specs are the same.

    LG X4 (2019) announced with military-grade build

     

    Similar to the other devices in the X series, the LG X4 (2019) is MIL-STD-810G compliant. Eventually, it can withstand impact, high and low temperatures, vibration, thermal shock and humidity. The device also comes with DTS:X 3D Cinema Sound. There is a dedicated Google Assistant button, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a dedicated microSD card slot and dedicated dual-SIM support.

    LG X4 (2019) specifications

    LG X4 (2019) bestows a 5.7-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display. The screen has a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. It does not have a notch or punch-hole design but the typical top bezel as seen in devices launched prior to last year. Under its hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC based on the 12nm process clocked at 2GHz. This processor is teamed up with IMX PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 2GB RAM and 32GB storage space that can be expanded further.

    The newly launched LG smartphone comes with a 16MP rear camera with PDAF and LED flash. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with LED flash. It comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and connectivity features such as Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE and GPS. A 3000mA battery powers the smartphone from within.

    Price and specifications

    LG X4 (2019) has been launched in two colors - New Platinum Gray and Aurora Black. The smartphone is priced at 297,000 won (approx. Rs. 18,100) and will be available in Korea from April 26. As of now, there is no word regarding the global release of this smartphone and we doubt the same as the previous generation model is yet to be released outside of Korea.

