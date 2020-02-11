LG V60 ThinQ To Debut With Four Microphones, Quad-Cameras, And 5,000mAh Battery

LG V60 ThinQ Specifications Leaked Online

While there is no specific timeline now available for both the smartphones, the new leak surrounding the former has surfaced online. The LG V60 ThinQ fresh set of leaks has revealed some details on the specifications. Besides a big beefy battery and a quad-camera setup, the device is tipped to arrive with four microphones. Here is all you need to know:

LG V60 ThinQ To Offer Four MicroPhones

The LG V60 ThinQ has been leaked by the popular tipster Evan Blass who goes by the name @Evleaks on Twitter. A schematic image of the upcoming LG smartphone has revealed a quad-microphone setup which is said to improve the audio quality while recording videos.

As for the placement of this four-channel microphone array, two of them are placed around the rear cameras, while one at the top and the other at the bottom.

LG V60 ThinQ Camera And Battery

The leak also gives detail on the battery and camera specifications of the LG V60 ThinQ. The tweet notes the presence of a 5,000 mAH battery unit. Also, the leaked image shows a microUSB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom panel. However, there is no mention of fast charging capabilities.

The device is seen featuring four cameras on the rear panel arranged horizontally. While this leak doesn't give any details on its specifications, we can expect at least a 48MP or higher primary sensor. The remaining cameras could be a telephoto lens clubbed with an ultra-wide-angle sensor, a macro or depth sensor.

LG V60 ThinQ Expected Arrival

As we mentioned earlier, the LG V60 ThinQ was lined up to debut at the MWC 2020 event in Barcelona which starts later this month. But, the brand has withdrawn from the event keeping in mind the Coronavirus outbreak.

The device was expected to launch alongside the LG K43, but is unknown when it will see the light of day. We expect LG to reveal some information on the official unveiling of its upcoming smartphones and will keep you updated with all the latest information on the same.

