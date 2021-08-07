LG Velvet 2 Pro Receives Google ARCore Support; Is This LG's Final Smartphone Launch? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

LG is a well-known name in the consumer electronics segment. We have also seen some unique smartphones from the South Korean brand. However, the brand had announced its exit from the smartphone industry earlier this year. Several devices by the brand were pending launch when the brand confirmed the last of its mobile business. The LG Velvet Pro was amongst one of the flagships whose launch got cancelled.

The device has been consistently making appearances online via different platforms which fuelled rumours of an upcoming launch. Back in June this year, a Google Play Console database mentioned the LG Velvet 2 Pro, Stylo 7, K33, and the K35's key features. Now, the Velvet 2 Pro is said to have been spotted at another popular Google platform suggesting an upcoming launch. But, is LG really making a comeback with this pending launch? Here's all you need to know:

LG Velvet 2 Pro Google ARCore Support: What Is It?

The LG Velvet 2 Pro has now received support from Google ARCore. This means the device has received necessary certifications via Google Play Services to run AR (Augmented Reality) functions.

This is an important certification which all Android smartphones get before an official launch. Without this, the device won't be able to run apps that require Google ARCore service support.

Is LG Velvet 2 Pro Launching This Year?

Now, this listing does hint at an upcoming launch. But, that's not the case. The LG Velvet 2 Pro will not see an official launch this year or in future. As per a report, LG had manufactured a limited number of Velvet 2 Pro and other units before exiting from the mobile market.

Since the brand already announced it won't be manufacturing smartphones on large scale, the last few manufactured units were sold off to the employees without any running software support.

The Google ARCore support is for these remaining LG Velvet 2 Pro units. Following the certification, the limited Velvet 2 smartphones will have the support for Google ARCore apps. Nevertheless, there are hardly any possibilities this device is going commercial and you get to use LG's last premium smartphone. In fact, the brand isn't likely venturing into the smartphone business anytime soon.

