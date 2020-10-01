LG Velvet 5G Likely To Arrive In India On October 4 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

After globally launching in May, the LG Velvet 5G is believed to come to India by this month. As per information via tipster Mukul Sharma, the India launch is said to take place on October 4. However, the company is yet to reveal the launch date officially.

The handset comes in a single storage variant and it is offered in Aurora White, Aurora Gray, Aurora Green, and Illusion Sunset colors options. The LG Velvet 5G is priced at WON 899,800 (around Rs. 55,800) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

LG Velvet 5G Features

The handset flaunts a 6.8-inch FHD+ pOLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,460 pixels. The LG Velvet 5G also comes with Dual Screen functionality support. There is a water-drop notch to accommodate the selfie camera. The phone also supports the Wacom stylus with 4096 pressure levels.

Under the hood, there is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage that supports an additional storage expansion option. Running Android 10 OS with the company's custom UI layer on top, the device offers a triple rear camera setup combination of a 48MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies and videos, it features a 16MP front camera.

The device packs a 4,300 mAh battery with support for wireless charging technology. On the connectivity front, it gets an in-display fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging. Lastly, it measures 167.2mm x 74.1mm x 7.9mm dimensions and weighs 180 grams.

Considering the price, the handset offers premium features including its unique 3D Arc design, Dual Screen functionality support. Further, the phone also has an IP68-rating for water-resistance. It will compete in the country with the flagship model OnePlus 8 Pro. However, the OnePlus 8 Pro offers a quad lens that offers improved camera features.

Best Mobiles in India