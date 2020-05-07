LG Velvet 5G With 48MP Triple Camera, Snapdragon 765G SoC Officially Unveiled News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

LG has teased the arrival of its new mid-range Velvet smartphone recently which is touted to be the most uniquely designed smartphone by the company. After numerous leaks and rumors, the device has finally gone official in the company's home country South Korea. The device brings along a new design signature as tipped by the teasers and leaks and packs some decent set of internals. Here is all you need to know about LG's latest entrant:

LG Velvet Price And Sale Details

The LG Velvet has been announced at 899,800 Korean Won which translates to approximately Rs. 55,769. The company will begin taking pre-orders starting tomorrow, i.e, May 8, and will be live till May 14 in South Korea.

It will be available for purchase starting May 15 in Illusion Sunset, Aurora Green, Aurora Grey, and Aurora White color options. LG is yet to announce its plan to launch the Velvet in India and the remaining markets. However, some detail should surface on its availability in the other regions soon.

LG Velvet Complete Specifications

Speaking of the hardware, LG has packed the Velvet with a 6.8-inch P-OLED display with curved edges. The display delivers a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels, has a 20:5:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch.

The device uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor as its brain of operations. It is launched with a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. It does come with support for microSD cards. Moving to the camera department, its raindrop style triple camera module packs a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture.

It has an additional 8MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture for wide-angle shots and a 5MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture for depth mapping. At the front, the device is packed with a 16MP camera sensor with an f/1.9 aperture to capture selfies and video calls.

The device comes with IP68 certification for protection against natural elements like dust and water and is also MIL-STD 810G certified for durability. Additionally, it comes with support for LG's Dual Screen accessory and also a stylus. It will ship with Android 10 OS and have a 4,300 mAh battery unit.

