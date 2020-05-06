LG Velvet Leaked Hands-On Video Reveals Complete Specs News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

LG Velvet is one of the worst kept secrets of the company as it is hitting the rumor mills almost every other day. Being the first phone in the new Velvet series, the smartphone has created waves of anticipation in the industry. We have already come across many reports revealing the possible looks and design of the LG Velvet and now new live images and hands-on video have emerged online.

The latest leak has revealed the complete specifications of the alleged LG Velvet smartphone. This comes after the company officially confirmed some of them. Furthermore, the hands-on images show the design of the smartphone from all angles.

LG Velvet Leaked Specifications

From the leak, it is believed that the LG Velvet could flaunt a 6.8-inch OLED FHD+ display. Under its hood, the smartphone is said to make use of an octa-core Snapdragon 765 SoC with inbuilt 5G support along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage space. Also, it is said to support expandable storage space of up to 2TB. We can expect other storage configurations as well.

For imaging, the upcoming LG smartphone bestows a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP tertiary depth sensor. The ASMR video recording support and a video stabilization mode as in a gimbal are also hinted. There seems to be a waterdrop notch to house a 16MP selfie camera sensor.

The other aspects of the LG Velvet are said to include a 4300mAh battery with support for wireless charging and IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. It is said to feature military-grade build standards that is a common trait of LG smartphones. It is also said to feature AI-powered stereo speakers.

What Else To Expect

Furthermore, reports hint that the LG Velvet could have its own dual-screen accessory similar to the other LG flagship smartphones that were launched previously. It is said to be dubbed portable screen cover and carry the model number LM-G905N. This accessory also confirms the rebranding of G9 as Velvet. Given that the LG Velvet is all set to be unveiled on May 7, we can expect official confirmation regarding its complete specs and other aspects tomorrow.

Best Mobiles in India