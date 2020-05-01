LG Velvet Live Images Surface A Week Ahead Of Official Launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

LG Velvet is the company's new gamble in the mid-range smartphone segment. The upcoming handset is one of the company's most good looking offerings being launched in a while. The device has been confirmed to launch on May 7 and its key design elements have been teased officially. The company has also revealed what internals the Velvet will be packed with. Now, just a week ahead of its launch some live images of the device have surfaced online.

The leaked live images not only have revealed the fascia and the rear panel, but also a teared-down rear panel showing the placement of camera hardware and the battery. The leaked images confirm the Aurora White and Aurora Grey color options and the gradient rear panel which is crafted out of glass.

Also, the signature raindrop style rear camera of the LG Velvet is seen in the new set of leaked images. It is worth noting that the live images fall in line with the design revealed by the official teasers. In addition to the waterdrop notch and the raindrop-shaped rear camera module, the leaked images also confirm the positioning of the power and volume keys on the left panel.

In the hardware department, the LG Velvet will be equipped with a 6.8-inch FullVision OLED display. The display will come with a 20:5:9 aspect ratio and 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution. The notch will be accommodating a 16MP camera for selfies.

The raindrop triple rear camera will pack a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. The rear cameras will operate on pixel binning technology and will also have ASMR (autonomous sensor median response) features.

Under the hood, LG is said to employ the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor to power the unit. The device will launch with dual-mode SA/NSA 5G network connectivity. It is said to launch with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and support for up to 1TB microSD card. The device will come with support for Style Pen and LG Dual screen. To keep everything in check there will be a 4,300 mAh battery with Fast Charging support.

