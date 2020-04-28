ENGLISH

    LG Velvet Full Specifications Out: Snapdragon 765G SoC, 10W Wireless Charging Confirmed

    By
    |

    LG has confirmed the existence of the Velvet smartphone series. The upcoming handset has already been seen donning a new design signature in the official teasers. It is expected that the device will go official on May 7 and will be a premium mid-range offering. Recently, some of its features were tipped via a leak. Now, the complete specifications of the LG Velvet have been revealed.

    LG Velvet Full Specifications Out: Snapdragon 765G SoC Confirmed

     

    LG Velvet Full Specifications

    The LG Velvet is said to launch with a 6.8-inch FullVision OLED display that will have a 20:5:9 aspect ratio and an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. But, the company is sticking to a waterdrop notch rather than using the punch-hole for the selfie camera.

    Speaking of which, the device will be launched with a 16MP front camera to capture selfies and for video calls. The official teasers have confirmed the raindrop triple-lens camera module at the rear which is confirmed to pack a 48MP primary sensor.

    The primary sensor will be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP depth sensor. A bunch of camera features has also been revealed. The rear cameras will be using a pixel binning technology and will be equipped with ASMR (autonomous sensory median response) features.

    This is a recording feature whose function is to increase the sensitivity of the microphones for a vivid audio output. It will come with TimeLapse and a Voice Out Focus feature which will allow you to manually separate background noise and voice while recording video.

    LG has already confirmed that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor will be driving the Velvet. The processor will be clubbed with Adreno 620 GPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. The device will come with dual-mode SA/NSA 5G connectivity.

    Previous reports suggested support for up to 2TB storage expansion, however, it is now said to come with 1TB microSD card support. The device is confirmed to boot on Android 10 OS. As for some additional features, the handset will be equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner for security and have a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

     

    It will support dual 4G VoLTE, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Additionally, the device also supports LG Dual Screen and Stylus Pen which will be sold separately. A 4,300 mAh battery will keep its lights on and will have support for 10W wireless charging.

    source/ via

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 28, 2020, 12:09 [IST]
