LG Velvet Official Launch Date Set For May 7 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

LG has been said to be working on a new premium smartphone lineup dubbed Velvet. Recently, the company shared a teaser video that showed a new design approach which has been opted for the upcoming handset. Now, another teaser video has been shared by LG that focuses on the design and also reveals its arrival date.

LG Velvet Official Launch Date

LG has released a short teaser video on YouTube which suggests its official launch date to be May 7, 2020. The company is said to host the event online and could livestream via its official channels on Facebook and YouTube. As per the video, the event will begin at 10 AM KST which is around 6.30 AM in India.

This video teaser just shows the raindrop camera design of the LG Velvet. But, unlike this teaser, the previous video revealed some major design clues. The handset has been teased with a tall display featuring a thin-bezel design and a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. Also, the handset will have curved edges and is likely to be crafted out of glass material.

The device is likely to arrive in as many as for color options including white, black, green, and, red. While there is not much known about the hardware of the LG Velvet, the previous teaser video had confirmed the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. It will be backed by 5G connectivity support.

Also, the device is speculated to arrive with an OLED display measuring between 6.7-inches and 6.9-inches. It will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The device is also expected to retain the 3.5mm headphone jack and also feature a dedicated digital-assistant key.

The handset will be launching with a triple-camera setup at the rear which is said to feature a 48MP primary sensor. Also, it could be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery unit, but its fast charging capabilities are yet to be revealed. It remains to be seen what all new features this handset will be bringing to the table and in which price segment this device is introduced. The pricing will undeniably be one of the primary factors for its success in the market.

