ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LG Velvet Official Launch Date Set For May 7

    By
    |

    LG has been said to be working on a new premium smartphone lineup dubbed Velvet. Recently, the company shared a teaser video that showed a new design approach which has been opted for the upcoming handset. Now, another teaser video has been shared by LG that focuses on the design and also reveals its arrival date.

    LG Velvet Official Launch Date Set For May 7

     

    LG Velvet Official Launch Date

    LG has released a short teaser video on YouTube which suggests its official launch date to be May 7, 2020. The company is said to host the event online and could livestream via its official channels on Facebook and YouTube. As per the video, the event will begin at 10 AM KST which is around 6.30 AM in India.

    This video teaser just shows the raindrop camera design of the LG Velvet. But, unlike this teaser, the previous video revealed some major design clues. The handset has been teased with a tall display featuring a thin-bezel design and a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. Also, the handset will have curved edges and is likely to be crafted out of glass material.

    The device is likely to arrive in as many as for color options including white, black, green, and, red. While there is not much known about the hardware of the LG Velvet, the previous teaser video had confirmed the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. It will be backed by 5G connectivity support.

     

    Also, the device is speculated to arrive with an OLED display measuring between 6.7-inches and 6.9-inches. It will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The device is also expected to retain the 3.5mm headphone jack and also feature a dedicated digital-assistant key.

    The handset will be launching with a triple-camera setup at the rear which is said to feature a 48MP primary sensor. Also, it could be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery unit, but its fast charging capabilities are yet to be revealed. It remains to be seen what all new features this handset will be bringing to the table and in which price segment this device is introduced. The pricing will undeniably be one of the primary factors for its success in the market.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: lg news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, April 24, 2020, 11:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 24, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X