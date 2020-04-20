LG Velvet’s Design And Processor Officially Teased Via New Video News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

It was recently reported that LG is working on a new flagship series called Velvet. Its renders were leaked earlier hinting the design. Now, the company has shared a video online that reveals drops some major clues on the design. Also, the processor powering the smartphone has been confirmed. Here is all you need to know:

LG Velvet Teased Official Teaser

The teaser video shared on YouTube shows one of the LG's best-designed smartphones. The device can be seen donning a tall display with minimal bezels on all sides (including the top and chin). The company has stuck to a waterdrop-style notch instead of the current trend of punch-hole display. Also, the display can be seen with curved edges.

The company has used a glass material to craft the rear panel that allows it to reflect light giving it a shimmering look. The device will launch with a triple rear camera module. The sensors are positioned vertically on the top left followed by the LED flash.

The device houses the volume rockers and the power key on the left edge. Also, it seems that the device won't come sans 3.5mm headphone jack. The teaser video suggests up to four different color options including white, black, green, and red.

Overall, the device brings a major haul in terms of design compared to the previously launched LG offerings. The new slim and eye-catching design is should give the company an edge of other brands.

The teaser video has also confirmed that the mid-range Snapdragon 765 processor will power the LG Velvet. As the teaser video has been primarily shared for sharing the design, no other detail than the processor has been shared.

But, with LG teasing off the upcoming smartphone itself, we should come across details on its internals soon enough. It would be interesting to see how aggressively the company will price its new offering and when it will be introduced for the masses.

