    LG Velvet -- The Next Flagship Smartphone Series In The Making

    By
    |

    LG might soon announce a new range of flagship smartphone under a new sub-brand called Velvet. The company has officially confirmed that the LG Velvet will be the next flagship smartphone, which comes with a unique yet interesting design choice.

    LG Velvet -- The Next Flagship Smartphone Series In The Making

     

    The LG Velvet is likely to offer a taller 21:9 aspect ratio with minimal bezels. Looking and the renders, the device will have a dual-curved display, possibly with FHD+/QHD+ resolution, protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass.

    Not just that, the device also has a punch-hole cutout, similar to other flagship smartphones of 2020 to house the selfie camera. The back of the smartphone has a triple camera setup, possibly with a dedicated wide-angle, ultra-wide angle, and a telephoto lens.

    For the primary sensor, the device is likely to use a 48MP or a 64MP sensor with pixel binning technology with support for 8K video recording at 24fps and 4K video recording at 60fps.

    LG Velvet Hardware Specifications

    The LG Velvet is likely to be based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Considering this as a flagship phone, the device is likely to offer features like a liquid cooling system for sustained peak performance while gaming/multitasking.

    The smartphone is also expected to support 5G networks along with tri-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz, 5.0GHz, 6.0GHz) and Bluetooth 5.1 technology. The LG Velvet is likely to launch with Android 10 OS with a custom skin on top with options for additional customizations.

     

    LG Velvet Expected Price

    The LG Velvet is likely to be priced around $800 for the base variant and the high-end model would cost up to $1,000. With this device, the company might ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack, similar to other brands like Samsung and OnePlus.

    lg news smartphones leaks
    Monday, April 13, 2020, 11:48 [IST]
