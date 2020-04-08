Mysterious LG Smartphone With Qualcomm Lito Processor Spotted On Geekbench News oi-Karan Sharma

LG was rumoured to put an end to its premium 'G' series smartphones and launch a replacement of the series on May 15. It seems that the company is busy in the development; however, it is yet to confirm anything. In the meantime, a mysterious LG smartphone with an octa-core processor and 8GB RAM spotted in a Geekbench listing.

The smartphone is spotted with the Qualcomm 'lito' processor which is said to be the latest processors from the chipset maker. Earlier reports suggest that Qualcomm is developing four new processors with codename 'lito' which are said to be the successor of the Snapdragon 765 and 765G and it will arrive 5G network support.

According to the Geekbench listing, the LG smartphone is listed with the model number LGE LM-G900N. The smartphone has managed to score 506 points and 1,545 points in the sing-core and multi-core test respectively. The mysterious LG phone is listed with the octa-core Qualcomm 'lito' SoC with 1.8GHz clock speed. The listing also suggests that the smartphone will run on Android 10 and backed by 8GB of RAM.

LG is said to be working on a series of premium smartphones which is going to replace the 'G' series. The company is also said to use an unknown Snapdragon 7-series processor which will arrive with 5G network support. According to the rumors the upcoming LG smartphone series will be powered by the Snapdragon 765 or 765G processors because it is the only chipsets in the snapdragon 7-series top feature 5G support.

However, the Geekbench listing suggests that the LG smartphone will be powered by the 'lito' processor which indicate Qualcomm is developing a new 7-series processor which comes with 5G connectivity. Meanwhile, LG and Qualcomm have not confirmed anything and we recommend you to take this piece of information with a grain of salt.

