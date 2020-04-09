Just In
- 30 min ago Helo Announces Rohan Mishra As New India Head
-
- 53 min ago Airtel Digital TV Offering Free Channels To All DTH Customers
- 54 min ago Avast Mobile Browser For Android Launched With Imrpvoed Privacy, Security Features
- 1 hr ago Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition Moniker Confirmed Via NBTC: Expected Hardware And Features
Don't Miss
- Movies As One Of The Biggest Commercially Successful Actors, Shraddha Kapoor Is Conquering The Box Office!
- Automobiles Maruti Ertiga Becomes India’s Best-Selling MPV In FY 2019-20: Registers Over 90,000 Units of Sales
- Finance Mukesh Ambani Richest Indian On Forbes Billionaires List 2020
- Sports Takeaway from IPL: When Steve Smith's tips for Ranji season helped Rajasthan Royals' all-rounder Riyan Parag
- News EMI moratorium fraud: Banks asking customers to be alert, not to share OTP
- Lifestyle Pranutan Bahl Surprises Us With Her Bold Blue Dress And Butterfly Wings-Inspired Sandals
- Education Impact of Coronavirus on College Education in India: Dr Swati Mujumdar, Symbiosis, Speaks
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Sikkim In April
LG Teases Upcoming Smartphone Revealing Raindrop Camera, Design
LG has shared sketches of its upcoming smartphone that will feature a new ''minimalistic design language'' with symmetrical curves on both sides, it will have a "Raindrop" camera and other evolutionary design departures from earlier LG mobile devices, which the company claims will be different from the industry trend and features.
At a time when there are reports claiming that the LG G-series flagship lineup is getting cancelled, the company has shared details about how it has changed the design language for its next smartphone.
The top camera is said to protrude out while the other two cameras sit completely flush within the phone's rear panel, as per the official post. There's an LED flash in descending order to achieve the raindrop design.
Another feature of the new smartphone is expected to be the 3D Arc Design, where the edges of the screen and rear are symmetrically curved, showing a much more natural feeling in the hand than earlier LG phones. This will have fewer sharp edges and angles that making the phone pleasing to the eye.
LG did not provide any other details about the phone; this could be the G-series replacement that's rumored to come on 15th May. To know for sure, we'll need to wait a few weeks.
We also noticed the corner edges curved similar to what is present on the OnePlus 7T Pro. The company also announced a part of the front panel; however, we could not notice any notch. Moreover, the power button, fingerprint sensor, and the volume rockers on the prototype phone were missing.
If LG launches the new smartphones series next month with the new designs, the company will be expected to give tough competition to brands such as Samsung, even domestically.
-
29,400
-
38,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
18,170
-
21,900
-
92,999
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
42,099
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
17,999
-
29,495
-
18,580
-
14,999
-
64,900
-
34,980
-
45,900