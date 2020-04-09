LG Teases Upcoming Smartphone Revealing Raindrop Camera, Design News oi-Tanaya Dutta

LG has shared sketches of its upcoming smartphone that will feature a new ''minimalistic design language'' with symmetrical curves on both sides, it will have a "Raindrop" camera and other evolutionary design departures from earlier LG mobile devices, which the company claims will be different from the industry trend and features.

At a time when there are reports claiming that the LG G-series flagship lineup is getting cancelled, the company has shared details about how it has changed the design language for its next smartphone.

The top camera is said to protrude out while the other two cameras sit completely flush within the phone's rear panel, as per the official post. There's an LED flash in descending order to achieve the raindrop design.

Another feature of the new smartphone is expected to be the 3D Arc Design, where the edges of the screen and rear are symmetrically curved, showing a much more natural feeling in the hand than earlier LG phones. This will have fewer sharp edges and angles that making the phone pleasing to the eye.

LG did not provide any other details about the phone; this could be the G-series replacement that's rumored to come on 15th May. To know for sure, we'll need to wait a few weeks.

We also noticed the corner edges curved similar to what is present on the OnePlus 7T Pro. The company also announced a part of the front panel; however, we could not notice any notch. Moreover, the power button, fingerprint sensor, and the volume rockers on the prototype phone were missing.

If LG launches the new smartphones series next month with the new designs, the company will be expected to give tough competition to brands such as Samsung, even domestically.

