LG Velvet Specifications Tipped Ahead Of May 7 Launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

LG has scheduled a launch event for May 7 where it will be introducing the Velvet premium mid-range smartphone. The upcoming handset features an entirely new design that has been teased by the company itself on YouTube. Amongst the highlights are the curved edges and a raindrop style triple rear camera module. Until now, there were no key details on its hardware besides its processor. Now, a new leak has shed some light on the same.

The LG Velvet leaked specs reveal that the handset will arrive with 167.1 x 74.0 mm x 7.85mm dimensions and will have an approx weight of 180 grams. In the teasers shared by the company, the LG Velvet has been seen sporting a waterdrop notch display. As per the new leak, a 16MP sensor will be packed inside the notch for selfies and video calling.

At the rear, the raindrop style triple camera setup is said to feature a 48MP primary sensor. The imaging setup is completed by an 8MP sensor (likely wide-angle), and a 5MP sensor (either depth or macro sensor). The leaked image of the spec-sheet shows an 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage model.

It is not yet clear if there will be any additional variant announced during the launch. However, it is speculated to arrive with support for up to 2TB storage expansion. The LG Velvet will be an IP68 certified device and come with 5G connectivity support.

It will be using a Snapdragon 765G processor which has been confirmed by the company itself. As per the leaked official teasers, the device will be launched in four color options including Aurora White, Aurora Gray, Aurora Green, and Illusion Sunset. There is no word on its pricing yet, but we expect the device to launch at the lower end of the price spectrum.

It would only be clear once the company shares any hints on the same. Also, the aforementioned hardware is courtesy of a leaked spec-sheet image. There is no confirmation if the leak is authentic or not. Nevertheless, there is still some time for the device to go official, so some more details on its hardware should and pricing should surface soon.

