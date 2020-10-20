Just In
LG Velvet UI Expansion On Cards; Support Likely For Older Models
LG is slowly making a comeback to the smartphone market after the success of the newly launched LG Velvet smartphone. The South Korean company has announced that it would be further expanding the series - especially with the Velvet UI to other budget smartphones. We could even see that with the upcoming LG Q51 and the LG Q61 devices.
LG Velvet UI Expansion
When LG brought out the Velvet series, it was well-acclaimed for its design. It was also appreciated for the revamped LG Velvet UI. According to the latest reports, the Velvet UI will not remain to Velvet series alone, but will further expand to other LG smartphones - starting from the Q series. An official statement from an LG executive notes that the Velvet UI will soon ship to the LG Q1 and the Q6 smartphones.
To further popularize the LG Velvet UI, the company is also indicating that it would push the user interface to a couple of older smartphones, including flagships. Reports suggest we could be seeing the Velvet UI on older smartphones like the LG V50 ThinQ, V50S ThinQ, V35 ThinQ, V40ThinQ, G8 ThinkQ, and the G7 ThinQ - to name a few.
But What Is LG Velvet UI?
So much talk about the Velvet UI - but what is the LG Velvet UI. The Velvet UI is the user interface on the Velvet smartphone. Previously, all LG smartphones were shipped with the LG UX interface. The company has made a couple of tweaks like customization for colors, changes in volume adjustment, pop-up windows during a call, and so on.
However, it's also been reported that there's not much difference between the LG UX and the new Velvet UI. Nevertheless, it's good to see that the company's investing in the software update, especially for its old generation smartphones. LG has been criticized for not supporting its old smartphones. In this scenario, the new initiative is certainly welcome!
