LG Velvet Reportedly Available For Pre-Order; India Price Revealed Via Offline Retailer

LG Velvet 5G went official back in May and later the handset also received a 4G variant. Now, the handset is reportedly available for pre-order in the country. Interested customers can grab their orders at the offline retailer store 'Supreme Mobiles'. Besides, the retailer has also revealed the price of the phone in India.

As per Supreme Mobiles, the single screen of the LG Velvet is priced at Rs. 36,990, while with the Dual-Screen accessory, it will cost at Rs. 49,990. However, there are no official details regarding on this. It remains to be seen in which variant the phone will arrive in the country. As above mentioned, there are both 5G and 4G variants for the LG Velvet.

Should You Pre-Order LG Velvet?

Starting with the processor, the LG Velvet 5G model is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765g processor, while the 4G variant gets its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. The handset has an IP68-rating for dust and water resistance which is also an advanced point to buy the upper mid-range phone. Comparing with the flagship OnePlus 8 which has also no official IP rating. Besides, you get Dual Screen functionality support and it also supports the Wacom stylus with 4096 pressure levels.

The LG Velvet retains a 6.8-inch FHD+ pOLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,460 pixels. The handset has offered in sole 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Moving on to the optics, it sports a triple rear camera consisting of a 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and 5MP depth sensor. It features a 16MP selfie camera at the front.

Moreover, it packs a 4,300 mAh battery with support for fast wired and wireless charging. Other aspects of the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port for charging.

