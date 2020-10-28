LG Velvet With Snapdragon 845 Chipset Launched In India; Price Starts At Rs 36,990 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

LG Velvet has gone official in India alongside the LG Wing phone. The latest handset was originally launched back in May globally with 5G Snapdragon 765 SoC. In contrast, the Indian variant of the handset packs the Snapdragon 845 processor. Other features of the handset include a 48MP triple rear camera setup, a 4,300 mAh battery, and much more. There is also a Dual-Screen accessory which is similar to the LG G8X ThinQ.

LG Velvet Price In India And Sale Date

The price of the LG Velvet has been set at Rs. 36,990, whereas with a Dual-Screen accessory the phone will cost Rs. 49,990. It will go for sale starting October 30 and the smartphone comes in Aurora White, Aurora Gray, Aurora Green, Aurora Silver, Illusion Sunset, and New Black color options.

What LG Velvet Offers?

Starting with the front, the handset has a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2460 pixels) POLED display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. One can also expand the expand storage up to 2TB via a microSD card.

Coming to the cameras, the LG Velvet offers a triple camera setup which includes a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8MP wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, and another 5MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it gets a 16MP front-facing camera.

A 4,300 mAh battery unit fuels the handset with fast wired and wireless charging support. Besides, the handset is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance. In addition, the handset is MIL-STD-810G certified and features stereo speakers with LG's 3D Sound Engine. Lastly, the LG Velvet measures 167.2 x 74.1 x 7.9mm dimensions and weighs 180 grams.

Talking about the competition, some features like its Dual Screen functionality, official IP rating, 48MP triple-lens helps the phone to give competition to other flagships models in the market.

