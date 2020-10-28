LG Wing With Swivel Mechanism Launched In India: Should You Buy?

LG Wing Price, Availability In India

The new LG Wing is available in a single variant of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage costing Rs. 69,990. The phone is available in Aurora Gray and Illusion Sky color choices and will begin shipping from November 9. The precise buying details are still awaited.

LG Wing Design Details

The LG Wing is a dual-screen smartphone that features a 6.8-inch pOLED main display with FHD+ resolution and another 3.9-inch G-OLED secondary screen. The unique smartphone packs two modes - a Basic Mode and a Swivel Mode. The Basic Mode functions like a regular smartphone.

When switched to the Swivel Mode, the primary screen rotates 90-degrees to present a landscape mode, while the secondary display supports multitasking like keyboard support, gimbal mode, and so on. The unique hinge on the LG Wing can be turned clockwise more than 200,000 times.

One will find a triple-camera setup at the rear featuring a 64MP primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and another 12MP ultra-wide Gimbal mode shooter. There is a 32MP selfie camera housed in a pop-up module, which also gives more screen real estate for video playback and gaming.

LG Wing Specifications

The LG Wing draws power from the Snapdragon 765G processor with 5G support coupled with Adreno 620 GPU and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. There's a microSD card slot for further expansion up to 2TB. There is a 4,000 mAh battery paired with QuickCharge 4.0 technology and 10W wireless charging support.

Other specifics include IP54 certification against water and dust. The LG Wing runs Android 10 with LG custom skin on top. The software also brings in special features like Multi App, Grip Lock that reveals selected information when the screen is locked, and so on.

LG Wing: Should You Buy?

The LG Wing is one of the most unique smartphones of 2020. The teardown has revealed some key details of the swivel mechanism, which is pretty sturdy. The features and the asking price further make it an attractive buy. If budget permits, the LG Wing would indeed be a great choice to get.