LG Wing India Launch Date Slated For October 28 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

LG Wing is one of the latest announcements from the company to feature a swivel screen that rotates to show the secondary display. The mid-range smartphone's unique dual-screen design made heads turn. After seeing the light of the day in September, it looks like the LG Wing has got a launch date for the Indian market.

LG Wing India Launch

Now, LG has confirmed the India launch date of the LG Wing by sending out invites. While the company has not divulged the name of the device that it could be launching in India on October 28, the invite teases the dual-screen smartphone and its unique swivel design. Going by the invite, the launch event could be hosted at 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM on the said date. We will get to know the pricing of the LG Wing in the country at the time of its launch.

LG Wing Specifications

The LG Wing's highlight is the presence of the dual displays - a 6.8-inch primary FHD+ pOLED display with a resolution of 2440 x 1080 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. This screen can rotate at 90 degrees in the Swivel Mode and a 3.9-inch secondary G-OLED display with a resolution of 1240 x 1080 pixels. Notably, the primary display features a hinge mechanism, which is tested for 200,000 swivels.

Under its hood, the LG Wing makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor teamed up with Adreno 620 GPU, 8GB of RAM and up to 256 storage space. Also, there is support for expandable storage space of up to 2TB.

Running Android 10 OS topped with LG's custom skin, the smartphone with dual displays works with a triple-camera setup at its rear. This camera module comprises a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens with OIS and a 117-degree field of view. For the selfies, there is a 32MP selfie camera sensor.

Apart from these, the LG Wing flaunts a MIL-STD-810G compliant build and is IP54 certified for better water and dust resistance. And, it gets the power from a 4000mAh battery with support for 10W wireless charging and 25W fast-charging support.

