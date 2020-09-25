LG Wing Teardown Video Reveals Key Details: Best Dual Screen Phone? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

LG Wing, the latest smartphone with a unique swivel design, has caught everyone's attention. The unique design opens up to dual-screens, where the top display swivels to a 90-degree angle, to reveal the secondary display. To know more about how the phone functions, Zack Nelson of the JerryRigEverything YouTube channel, has given us a glimpse into the new teardown video.

LG Wing Specifications

Before diving into the functionality, we should see what the new LG Wing offers. The phone packs a 6.8-inch pOLED primary screen with an FHD+ resolution and a secondary display with is a 3.9-inch G-OLED panel. The LG Wing draws power from the Snapdragon 765G processor paired with 8GB RAM. For optics, there's a 64MP triple-camera setup and a 32MP selfie snapper.

LG Wing Teardown Explained

The key highlight is the rotating screen, which also throws light on some unique challenges. The video reveals that LG has used some kind of 'lubricated plastic' for the smoother swivel mechanism.

The two screens are designed to be slightly concave that creates a void and prevents any dirt or sand from getting between them. It also helps prevent scratches as the display swivels on the other. Speaking of dust, it should be noted that LG has skipped IP rating protection.

Going further into the swivel mechanism, the teardown video reveals an O-shaped hinge that allows a ribbon cable to pass through the middle. This also powers the main display. LG claims that the swivel can last up to 200,000 cycles - but it remains to see how accurate this is.

Further, the video highlights a spring that supports the top display to achieve that 90-degree turn. Another spring helps close the Wing back. LG has also included a minuscule hydraulic damper to ease the swivel motion.

LG Wing Teardown: What It Reveals

LG's smartphone business has been dropping for a while now. Despite a couple of feature-rich mid-range smartphones, LG has been struggling with the competition. That said, the LG Wing has instantly grabbed everyone's attention for its unique design and premium features.

The new teardown video gives us a glimpse of whether this unique design will last long or not - and from the looks of it, the LG Wing is being applauded. But coming to its practicality, the swivel design might be fun to use, but not for everyday tasks, especially for those who continually rely on their smartphones as a profession.

