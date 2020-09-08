LG Wing Hands-On Video Surfaces Online News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

South Korean tech giant LG is working on a few upcoming smartphones that could see the light of the year sometime this year. Of late, we have been coming across several rumors and leaks regarding a foldable smartphone called LG Wing. While we have already come across a leaked video of the device in action, a fresh hands-on video of the upcoming device has emerged online.

Notably, the LG Wing is slated to be launched on September 14. It is the first product from the LG's Explorer Project and the complete details of the same will be known next week. This information was confirmed only recently.

LG Wing Hands-on Video Leak

In the leaked video, the LG Wing appears to be a regular phone despite being thick. The main display of the smartphone appears to rotate on a hinge to disclose a smaller display that is behind it. The smaller screen appears to be half the size of the main display and surrounded by thick bezels.

Furthermore, the video gives us a glimpse of the sides of the smartphone. From the same, it looks like there will be a USB Type-C port at the bottom of the smartphone along with a speaker grille besides it. Moving on to its rear, the LG Wing seems to have three rear camera sensors arranged vertically.

LG Wing Rumored Specs

While we know only these details about the upcoming LG smartphone for now, the LG Wing is likely to flaunt a mid-range Snapdragon 7-series processor with 5G support similar to the LG Velvet that went official earlier this year. It is said that there will be triple cameras at its rear with a 64MP primary sensor. Apart from this, there is no word regarding what we can expect from the upcoming LG smartphone for now.

Word is that the LG Wing could be priced around 1 million won (approx. Rs. 62,000). However, an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited and we can expect it to be a rival to the other premium foldable devices in the market.

