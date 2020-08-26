LG Wing Video Shows Swiveling Dual Display Design News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

South Korean tech giant LG knows the play the smartphone game quite well. The company brings some phones on a timely basis such as the LG Velvet that went official earlier this year. A few months back, it was reported that LG is working on a new smartphone codenamed LG Wing and now the device has surfaced in a video.

A report by Android Authority has shared a video, which showcases the alleged LG Wing in action. This is the first look of the device in action and it appears to be interesting. Notably, it looks like this is the final version of the upcoming LG smartphone hinting that its launch could be impending.

LG Wing Surfaces In Video

The video gives us a good look at the LG Wing and shows that it uses two displays. Of the dual displays, one appears to swivel sideways and the other one appears underneath. The primary display is seen showing navigation to the user in this video while the second one shows the media player that plays music and stops it during a call. Notably, the maps on the primary display could stiff function normally letting the person in the video pick up the call sans any juggling between apps.

LG Wing Rumored Specs

Besides the dual-screen design, the LG Wing is likely to flaunt a mid-range Snapdragon 7-series processor with 5G support similar to the LG Velvet. It is said that there will be triple cameras at its rear with a 64MP primary sensor. Apart from this, there is no word regarding what we can expect from the upcoming LG smartphone for now.

As of now, the initial report regarding the LG Wing reveals that the smartphone could be released in the second half of this year. And, it is believed to have a price tag of 1 million won (approx. Rs. 62,000). However, an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited and we can expect it to be a rival to the other premium foldable devices in the market.

Best Mobiles in India