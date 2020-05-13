LG Wing, Unique Dual-Screen Smartphone Likely On Cards News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Though LG is facing a lot of competition from rivals such as Samsung, Apple and others, the company knows how to come up with some good phones such as the newly announced LG Velvet. While the LG Velvet went official only a few days back, the company seems to be working on yet another interesting smartphone likely codenamed LG Wing.

LG Wing Details Revealed

As per reports by Korean publication ETNews, a new smartphone with the codename LG Wing is said to flaunt a main display that can swivel sideways to reveal a secondary screen. It notes that the main display will be a 6.8-inch panel while the secondary display could be a 4-inch panel with a 1:1 aspect ratio.

Given that the device features a dual-screen design, we can expect it to carry a relatively more expensive price tag than the new Velvet smartphone. And, this upcoming LG smartphone is believed to see the light of the day sometime later this year.

As per the report, LG Wing will use the secondary screen for multitasking purposes. For instance, if you use the primary display can be used to view a photo, then the secondary screen will display editing controls to edit the same. This is a unique perspective that we have not seen in the existing LG smartphones that have dual-screen displays such as G8X and V60. In these smartphones, the secondary displays are designed to run two apps simultaneously.

LG Wing Rumored Specs

Besides the dual-screen design, the LG Wing is likely to flaunt a mid-range Snapdragon 7-series processor with 5G support similar to the LG Velvet. It is said that there will be triple cameras at its rear with a 64MP primary sensor. Apart from this, there is no word regarding what we can expect from the upcoming LG smartphone for now.

As of now, the initial report regarding the LG Wing reveals that the smartphone could be released in the second half of this year. And, it is believed to have a price tag of 1 million won (approx. Rs. 62,000).

