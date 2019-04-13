LG wants to launch devices that roll not fold News oi-Vishal Kawadkar LG has a new form factor for its phones in store.

LG is probably the only major smartphone maker that is yet to announce a folding smartphone. But, the company has filed ten trademarks from the company, according to LetsGoDigital.

Published by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), the majority of the new trademarks suggests devices that will roll instead of folding. They all point out to smartphones and other accessories.

The trademarks use terms such as 'The Roll', 'Bi-Roll', 'Double Roll', 'Dual Roll', 'Roll Canvas', and 'E Roll'. Considering the heavy use of the word "Roll," other filings such as 'Signature R', 'R Screen', 'R Canvas', and 'Rotolo' also appear to point in the same direction.

Well, these are just trademark filings and do not indicate an imminent launch. This means that the products might be under research and development process.

Another patent that surfaced recently showed an LG smartphone that would expand from a user-perspective but will actually center around a rolling mechanism. However, a similar design implemented into a folding device would make more sense for the users.

Besides, the company filed a patent for a smartphone with a large borderless flexible display that will have very narrow bezels. The company filed this application with KIPO (Korean Intellectual Property Office) and was granted on October 23, 2018.

The filing suggests a bezel-less device that packs a massive screen covering all four sides of the device and will have a flexible display. The screen can be used as a tablet when unfolded.