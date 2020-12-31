LG Wing Gets New Software Update: Improves Dual-Screen Functionality News oi-Sharmishte Datti

LG Wing debuted as one of the most unique smartphones of 2020. Despite the interesting design, the LG Wing had trouble with the software support, making it a tad bit difficult to use. Now, the company is rolling out a software update that addresses issues, especially with the dual-screen functionality.

LG Wing Gets Software Update

Going by reports, the software update on the LG Wing now makes it easier to use the dual-screen functionality. The improvements extend to sending apps to and from the smaller display to the primary screen. Now, users can simply tap on the 'send' button that moves the apps seamlessly from one display to another.

Additionally, the LG software update also brings in the 'restart' button that relaunches the apps. The is especially handy when the apps have transitioned poorly from either of the displays. Gesture controls have also been improved, allowing users to now use a third-finger gesture for any task.

Also, the LG Wing's software update extends to improvements on the home screen. When the phone is swiveled open, it makes a better resemblance to the usual Android home screen as the app names have been added here.

LG Wing Second Display Improved

A dual-screen smartphone is one of the most trending gadgets in town, and the LG Wing has secured a place on the list. The new software update improves the functionality of the second display. Now, users can control the media for all apps on the second display while watching or streaming any content.

Previously, only a handful of apps like YouTube extended support. Now apps like Netflix can also be controlled via the second display. Additional updates include automatic scanning of QR codes via the camera app, several new wallpapers, an updated security patch, matching 5G icon, and so on.

How To Download Latest Software Update?

If you're using the LG Wing, you can update your device to the latest software. To get the latest update, open the Settings app > Settings > Software Update. Ensure you're connected to a stable Wi-Fi and have sufficient charge on your LG Wing. The update should download and install automatically.

Best Mobiles in India