LG Wing Launch Likely On September 14 Alongside Explorer Project

LG is coming up with some unique and innovative smartphone designs. The latest one in development is the LG Wing, which the company has been teasing for a while now. LG recently released a video invite that hints the new LG Wing might launch on September 14. Plus, this isn't the only device the company is developing.

LG is working on the Explorer Project that aims to bring in new smartphone strategies. A new invite video shows that the company will reveal more about the project on September 14 at 10:00 AM (7:30 PM IST) on LG's official YouTube channel and Facebook page. For all we know, the company might unveil the new LG Wing the same day.

We recently came across a video that reveals the LG Wing in action. The LG Wing features one of the most unique designs with two displays. One of the displays can swivel sideways and the second display appears underneath the first one.

The video shows how the LG Wing can be used for navigation on one screen, while the second display shows a media in the background that stops when a user gets a call. With a dual-screen setup, LG claims that the Wing smartphone allows users to do more. Unlike foldable phones, the LG Wing with its swivel design allows users to juggle between apps.

According to a press release, the LG Explorer Project is an "initiative and a category (that) will include devices that deliver distinctive and yet unexplored usability experiences". It also suggests the company is heading into uncharted territory in the industry.

The company explains that the Explore Project introduces a new smartphone strategy. The project also involves partnerships with various companies namely Tubi, Rave, Ficto, Naver, Qualcomm, and more. Notably, LG had partnered with Naver for the Whale Browser specially designed for the LG Dual Screen.

At the same time, LG will continue to focus on its new Universal Line that includes the LG Velvet series. The LG Explore Project, on the other hand, will channel resources on "new usability discovered with innovative designs".

